Gregory And Travis McMichael Charged With Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested Gregory and Travis McMichael for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, numerous sources reported Thursday.

Both men were charged with murder and aggravated assault and were taken into custody to be booked into the Glynn County Jail in Georgia, KIRO 7 reported.

Arbery’s death was captured in a viral video recorded Feb. 23 that created outrage upon its release the week of May 4. The video depicts both McMichaels confronting Arbery in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, who is then shot by Travis McMichael.

Police declared Arbery was unarmed.

District Attorney Tom Durden requested the GBI investigate Arbery’s death, and the investigation was initiated Wednesday, according to KIRO 7.

Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) requested April 29 that the GBI investigate threats against the GCPD and individuals involved in the active investigation.

The elder McMichael was a former investigator in the Brunswick district attorney’s office and only recently retired, prompting Brunswick and Waycross Counties’ district attorneys to recuse themselves from the case due to conflicts of interest.