James Harrison Pushes Nearly 2,000 Pounds In Training Video

Former NFL star James Harrison is still in absurd physical shape.

The former Patriots and Steelers player posted a video of himself pushing 1960 pounds on the sled, and it's absolutely unreal.

Watch his impressive performance below.

For those of you who don’t know, Harrison is 42 years old! He’s north of 40, and is out here pushing damn near a ton on a sled.

If that’s not impressive, then I don’t know what is. I’m a young and energetic 28, and I couldn’t dream of doing anything 1/100th as impressive as that.

Yet, Harrison made easy work of the sled like it was no big deal at all.

That’s the kind of work ethic that made Harrison a star for several years in the NFL. The man was known for being an absolute workhorse athlete.

He never took plays off and always gave everything he had on the field. Now at the age of 42, he’s still an absolute beast.

Props to Harrison for continuing to be one of the baddest men on the planet.