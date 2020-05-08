‘Do You Know Anyone Who Trusts The Government Anymore?’: Tucker Carlson Blames ‘Official Washington’ For Russia Collusion Hoax

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Friday that “the entire apparatus of official Washington” allowed the Russia collusion hoax to survive.

Referring to the House Intelligence Committee transcripts released this week and the Department of Justice’s decision to drop Michael Flynn’s case, Carlson told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that Trump supporters should not just blame Democrats like California Rep. Adam Schiff for “the corrosion of our public life.”

“The vast majority of the Russian collusion investigation occurred during the first two years of this of administration.”

Noting that Republicans controlled the White House and both the Senate and House of Representatives during Trump’s first two years in office, Carlson said that the GOP “had the power to expose this hoax and shut it down but they did not.”

“Look around. Do you know anybody who trusts the government anymore? There’s a reason for that. And it’s not good. It’s things like this.” (RELATED: AG Barr: FBI Under Comey Set A ‘Perjury Trap For Michael Flynn)

The Fox News host suggested their reasons for not doing so might be explained by cowardice “or maybe deep down a lot of them agreed with the aims of all of this.”

“Either way, it will be very interesting and we’re going to sit back and enjoy it as Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell and [Republican North Carolina Sen.] Richard Burr and so many of the other useless Senate Republicans, total phonies, who tell you they are representing you but don’t, explain why they didn’t really do anything to stop the derailment of America while it was in progress,” Carlson said.(RELATED: James Clapper Says He Found ‘Passive Collusion’ In Mueller Report)

Carlson said Republicans allowed Schiff to repeat his Russia collusion hoax without a shred of evidence. Even after the Mueller report repudiated collusion theories, the congressman insisted the report had discovered precisely the opposite.

“Adam Schiff is a sociopath. He will do or say anything to achieve power, he is unfit to hold office, he should resign. And not just Adam Schiff, the entire apparatus of official Washington has been exposed by these transcripts, as well as by the documents just released in the [former Trump advisor] Michael Flynn case we went over last night,” Carlson said.