‘Business Is Booming’: Jailed Texas Salon Owner Tells ‘Fox & Friends’ People Are Flying Far And Wide For A Haircut

Shelley Luther, the Texas salon owner jailed for defying the state’s coronavirus stay-at-home order, told “Fox & Friends” Tuesday that business is “booming” following her release from prison.

“Business is booming. We have people traveling from across the United States to come in to get a haircut just to prove a point that they support us,” Luther told Fox’s Steve Doocy. “This is really giving people that sense of liberty back. I’m just really proud to say that we were happy to be a part of that movement.”

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz visited Luther’s shop last week for his “first haircut in three months.”

Luther refused to apologize for opening her Salon A La Mode in Dallas and going against the state's stay-at-home orders, which resulted in a district judge sending her to prison for seven days. The Texas Supreme Court freed her after two days as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott came to Luther's defense by changing the state's coronavirus orders.

She added, "There's a lot of people that aren't getting the financial help they need, and across the nation I'm getting letters and messages from people that can't get through to unemployment, and it's sad, and so I think people, it was just relatable to people."

“It’s a form of discrimination and what’s really bad about it is the way that they’re picking their essential/non-essential doesn’t make sense and then if you cross one county line to another, the rules change, so how do they expect us to follow rules when you don’t even know what they are if you step into another county?”

The state of Texas has begun reopening nonessential businesses joining the ranks of Florida and Georgia. According to the Washington Post, Texas has over 39,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 resulting in 1,100 deaths.