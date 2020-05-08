Ted Cruz Arrives For First Haircut In Months At Texas Salon After Owner Was Freed From Jail

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz showed up at Salon A’ La Mode for a much-needed haircut Friday after the salon owner, Shelley Luther, was freed after being jailed for not complying with the social distancing restrictions.

#NEW @SenTedCruz just arrived at Salon A’ La Mode in Dallas to get his 1st haircut in 3 months. Owner Shelley Luther was released from jail yesterday. The case has become a rallying cry for conservatives. @realDonaldTrump & @GovAbbott discussed it too. https://t.co/fSZZgIvqgr pic.twitter.com/AZfJtgfGZI — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) May 8, 2020

“[Cruz] just arrived at Salon A’ La Mode in Dallas to get his 1st haircut in 3 months. Owner Shelley Luther was released from jail yesterday,” local news reporter Jack Fink tweeted.

The salon became a flash point recently amid coronavirus lockdown orders after owner Shelley Luther was jailed for refusing to apologize to a judge for keeping her salon open. (RELATED: Conservatives On Social Media Rally Behind Business Owner Jailed For Refusing To Close Her Salon)

She was freed Thursday and burst into tears as she left jail.

Shelley Luther just walked out jail and broke down in tears: pic.twitter.com/LTuyPIuFJf — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 7, 2020

Texas Governor Greg Abbott decriminalized violating social distancing in an order this week.