‘Did He Get Away With Murder?’ — Trump Calls For Joe Scarborough To Be Investigated In Morning Tweetstorm

President Donald Trump once again referenced a conspiracy theory Tuesday morning about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Twitter, wondering if he got “away with murder.”

“When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder? Some people think so,” Trump tweeted.

“Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job!”

When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

He also called him “ColdCaseJoe.”

Trump was referring to the death of former aide to Scarborough, Lori Klausutis. She died at age 28 due to an apparent head injury, but her death has created many conspiracy theories. (RELATED: Who Is The Dead Aide Behind Trump’s Tweet At Joe Scarborough?)

The president has a history of referencing this theory, bringing it up earlier this month.

“‘Concast’ should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough,” Trump said in early May.

“I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is ‘nuts’. Besides, bad ratings!”