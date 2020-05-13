Melissa Etheridge Shares Heartbreaking News Of 21-Year-Old Son’s Death

Melissa Etheridge’s team shared heartbreaking news Wednesday that the singer’s 21-year-old son Beckett had died, with no other information.

“We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. – #TeamME,” a message on Twitter read from the 58-year-old singer. The comments were noted by People magazine.

During the pandemic, Etheridge had been doing Facebook live concerts from her home. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

In 1998, Etheridge and her ex-partner, Julie Cypher, celebrated the arrival of Beckett. The singer and Cypher also share a 23-year-old daughter Bailey. Both were conceived via sperm donation from her good friend singer David Crosby. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

“There’s nothing like taking the responsibility or creating the responsibility of bringing a human being into this world and helping it in its first years,” Etheridge previously shared with Parent magazine.

“It doesn’t matter the equation that gets you there or what you are to that person,” she added. “It doesn’t matter at all. It is the bond between you and the child.”

Shortly after news broke about Etheridge’s son’s death, celebs like Rosie O’Donnell and more reacted to it on social media.

“All my love to Melissa Etheridge on the loss of her beautiful boy beckett … no words #onlylove,” O’Donnell tweeted.

all my love to melissa etheridge on the loss of her beautiful boy beckett … no words #onlylove — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 13, 2020

“Can’t stop thinking about dear @metheridge as she mourns precious Beckett,” author/journalist Cathleen Falsani wrote. “I fondly remember meeting him + Bailey when they were littles running thru her kitchen one spring day years ago. Please lift up the Cypher [and] Etheridge tribes—send light, peace at this terrible time.”

Can’t stop thinking about dear @metheridge as she mourns precious Beckett. I fondly remember meeting him + Bailey when they were littles running thru her kitchen one spring day years ago. Please lift up the Cypher & Etheridge tribes—send light, peace at this terrible time. — Cathleen ‘Stationary Pilgrim’ Falsani (@godgrrl) May 13, 2020