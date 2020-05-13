Senator Klobuchar’s Everytown Veepstakes Has Uncle Dick Still In The Deer Stand

By Larry Keane

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s 2020 presidential bid didn’t last long, but it seems like her Uncle Dick is stuck sitting up in that dang deer stand.

The third-term Minnesota Democrat, wishing she “brought some wine,” joined Everytown for Gun Safety’s Veepstakes virtual candidate panel to audition for the Number Two spot on former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential ticket. Biden’s antigun platform is becoming increasingly more well-known at the same time as millions of first-time gun buyers begin to pay more attention to the campaign. Gun control’s godfather billionaire Michael Bloomberg funds Everytown, which joined their benefactor to endorse Biden and pledged to spend big to help his campaign.

Fewer than 200 people watched live on Twitter as Sen. Klobuchar answered questions from Mom’s Demand Action Founder Shannon Watts, herself in the middle of a Twitter firestorm.

Prosecuting Her Case

Sen. Klobuchar is a former prosecutor who hardly misses an opportunity to reminder anyone listening that she is a former prosecutor. That made it surprising when discussing the record numbers of first-time law-abiding firearm purchasers in the recent months during the coronavirus pandemic. She failed to mention the very legitimate reasons leading to many of these purchases, including local prosecutors announcing they will not prosecute criminals during this uncertain time.

She failed to mention that convicted criminals have been released from jail, and that many of these criminals have already committed crimes again.

Also left out was any mention that her signature gun control policy “boyfriend loophole” would deny the accused due process under law, or that Sen. Klobuchar would repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act that codifies longstanding principles of law.

These all seem like pretty significant facts to accidentally leave out of the conversation. That is, of course, if anyone believes they were accidental omissions.

‘Know the Numbers. Know the Facts.’

It wouldn’t be a gun control conversation without Sen. Klobuchar name checking her Uncle Dick in the deer stand, and saying, “they don’t need that to hunt deer in my state.” Like clockwork, she brought him up. In speaking with Watts about “common sense” gun control, the two joked “Would this hurt Uncle Dick in the deer stand?”

Sen. Klobuchar offered her praise for fellow Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) for her “leadership” in getting the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban passed. Sen. Klobuchar thinks the only thing better would be to ban them all over again now. She wrapped up that particular discussion, stating “I think it’s really important to know the numbers and know the facts.”

In a previous presidential campaign debate, Sen. Klobuchar bragged about how she “had receipts” on successfully passing gun control, and how “I have long supported the assault weapon ban.”

Since she brought it up, the facts have overwhelmingly proven the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban did not reduce crime. Also lost on her is the fact that the modern sporting rifle is the most popular centerfire rifle in America, with more than nearly 18 million of which are lawfully owned today.

There are still Everytown pageant participants to make their case to join former Vice President Biden on the trail in the months ahead. Two things are certain though as candidates pitch themselves to the country. Americans care deeply about their Second Amendment rights and about protecting themselves, their families and their property. And, millions of them will not risk their rights and #GUNVOTE come November.