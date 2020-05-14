Politics

‘Unnerving’: Impeachment Witness Jonathan Turley Says Flynn Judge Could Be ‘Committing Reversible Errors’

Jonathan Turley, professor of law at George Washington University Law School, testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
George Washington University professor Jonathan Turley warned Wednesday that Judge Emmet Sullivan might be overstepping his bounds.

Sullivan, who is presiding over the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, responded to Attorney General William Barr’s call for dismissal by appointing retired Judge John Gleeson to rebut Barr’s argument and potentially find a case against Flynn for perjury. (RELATED: Flynn Judge Appoints Retired Clinton-Appointee To Rebut DOJ’s Call For Dismissal)

Turley, who recently appeared before Congress as an expert witness in President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings, voiced his concerns on Twitter. He began by suggesting that the “threat of a judicial charge” alone could have serious implications going forward.

Turley then suggested that Sullivan’s motives could be personal, given the fact that he had spoken about his own feelings with regard to Flynn in the past. (RELATED: Obama Claims ‘No Precedent’ In Flynn Dismissal — There Is, And His Own AG Eric Holder Used It)

“There comes a point where the Court appears too invested in the punishment of a defendant and too active in creating alternatives to dismissal,” Turley concluded, calling Sullivan’s pursuit of such punishment “unnerving.”

Turley followed his series of tweets with an article addressing the topic more fully, saying that Sullivan “is moving well outside of the navigational beacons for judicial action and could be committing reversible errors if he denies the unopposed motion or moves forward on this perjury claim.”

Gleeson wrote an editorial Monday concerning the Flynn case for the Washington Post, arguing that Barr’s dismissal was unwarranted and politically motivated. Other critics of the move have suggested that Barr was attempting to save President Trump the bad optics of pardoning his friend.

Barr’s request prompted a number of former DOJ employees to call for his dismissal.