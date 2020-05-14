Woman Screams About Getting A Refund During Fight At A Red Lobster

One woman has gone viral and it’s not for a great reason.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, a woman got into an altercation at a Red Lobster on Mother's Day, and this is one for the books.

She's being kept out of the restaurant as she declares she's coming in for her refund! Eventually, she appeared to hit an employee and then all hell broke loose.

Watch the absurd video below.

If you ever find yourself at a Red Lobster screaming about refunds and trying to fight people, then you've made some horrible life decisions.

You didn't just screw up. You've found yourself down a dark hole of poor decisions. Imagine going to a Red Lobster and trying to fight the staff over a refund. If that's not the definition of insanity, I don't know what is.

Also, I don’t want to accuse somebody of being dumb, but there’s nothing about the woman in green that makes me think she’s a genius.

I simply don’t see her as a golden prospect for Mensa. Call me crazy, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.

Make smarter decisions, folks. Make much smarter decisions.

P.S.: The last time I was at a Red Lobster was like seven or eight years ago. Something about our order got screwed up and the manager comped the entire meal. The person I was with felt so bad about it they left a tip equivalent to what the bill would have been. So, I honestly only have good things to say about Red Lobster.