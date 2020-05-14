REPORT: NBA Is ‘Hopeful’ 22 Teams Will Have Open Facilities By Monday

The majority of NBA teams could have open facilities by Monday.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the league is "hopeful" 22 teams will be open and running by Monday for "voluntary workouts."

NBA’s hopeful that 22 of the 30 franchises will have facilities open for voluntary workouts by Monday, sources say. https://t.co/O3yf2W0L1d — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 13, 2020

If 22 of 30 teams are up and running by Monday, then that’d be a huge victory for the NBA during the war against coronavirus.

The majority of the league being open for voluntary workouts would be a gigantic step forward. It’d be a great sign of the games returning.

Of course, the big question is what will happen with the eight teams that can’t open because of local restrictions. What will they do?

You almost have to wonder if the NBA will find some sites in the country for players on those teams to work out at.

I find it hard to believe the entire Lakers team will be told they can’t practice at all if they can just get on a plane and go elsewhere.

We’re still a few days out from Monday, but this will be a reason to celebrate if 22 teams open up. There’s still a long way to go, but we’re clearly making progress.