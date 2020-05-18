Cuomo Says Nursing Homes Are A ‘Top Priority’ After Forcing Them To Accept Coronavirus Patients

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that nursing homes are now the “top priority” after weeks of forcing long-term care facilities to take in coronavirus positive patients.

“We now have a top priority, which we had from day one, which is our nursing homes,” Cuomo said Monday. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: New York Admits Knowingly Undercounting Nursing Home Deaths After Quietly Changing Reporting Rules)

“We were introduced to this virus in Seattle, Washington, where it attacked a nursing home: the most vulnerable population in the most vulnerable place, senior citizens in a congregate facility,” he added. “That’s how we were introduced to this virus, and I’m afraid that’s how we are going to leave this virus.”

Cuomo faced criticism for ordering both long-term care facilities and nursing homes on March 25 to take in hospital patients who had tested positive for coronavirus. He rescinded that order May 11.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported Friday that the New York State Department of Health acknowledged that its reporting did not fully reflect the full death toll coronavirus has taken in nursing home and adult care residences.

“So protecting our nursing homes and seniors has been top priority,” the governor said Monday. (RELATED: REPORT: New York Allowed Coronavirus-Infected Nurses To Work In Nursing Home)

Several health experts have that Cuomo’s order resulted in a higher death toll for nursing home residents, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Cuomo did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

