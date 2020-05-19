Judge Napolitano Urges People To Push Back ‘Unconstitutional’ Lockdowns

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said Tuesday that more Americans need to resist “unconstitutional” lockdown orders that “violate the Bill of Rights.”

“All of these lockdown orders are without lawful authority, they’re unconstitutional, they violate the Bill of Rights, they interfere with our freedom of religion, our freedom of travel, our right to privacy, our freedom of speech our freedom of assembly — I could just go right down the line … And we need more people to resist these unlawful incursions into freedom by the governors.”

Citing the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ stay at home order and Te governor’s subsequent admission that he can’t dictate the behavior and actions of everyone in the state, Napolitano said, “He is right, he lost this battle.”

“He didn’t even follow the law. The law in Wisconsin says if you want to shut things down for more than 28 days, you have to get the consent of the legislature. He didn’t do it,” adding that he expects the same thing to happen in Oregon, where a similar lockdown order exists. (RELATED: Judge Napolitano: Politicians Are Taking Our Rights Away In The Name Of Public ‘Safety‘)

“Although, as we slept, the Oregon Supreme Court has put a stay on that ruling,” Napolitano said, he predicted: “They will rule the same way as the trial court did. Governors are without authority to stop everything from happening.”

“We gave up a lot of civil liberties. I hate to say ‘we’ against my grain I believe against yours and people watching us now, the right to go to church or temple or a mosque. The right to assemble as a group,” the Fox News expert said, while encouraging viewers: “You just need courage … like the people that challenged the governors in Oregon and Wisconsin.”

“This is not America … People who want to take chances have the right, the constitutional right, to take a chance.” (RELATED: Judge Napolitano Tells Gov. Whitmer: ‘Don’t Treat Us As Though We Are Children’)

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been the focus of backlash from opponents who object to the severity of her state lockdown order.

Republican lawmakers, who control the Michigan legislature and want to curb the governor’s growing executive powers, served Whitmer with a lawsuit this month.