EXCLUSIVE: House GOP Leader Lays Out What Steps The US Needs To Take To Protect Medical Supply Chain From China

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for a wide ranging interview on the effort to reopen America amid the coronavirus pandemic, FISA reform, remote voting for Congress, protecting the U.S. medical supply chain from China and more.

In this video McCarthy explains why what steps the U.S. needs to take to protect the medical supply chain from China and why he thinks it’s so important. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: McCarthy Says ‘Pelosi Is Trying To Solidify More Power’ With Remote Voting For Congress In Wide-Ranging Interview.)

“We don’t make aspirin or penicillin in America because of what China has done,” said McCarthy.

