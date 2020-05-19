Roger Stone Has An EXCLUSIVE Message For Daily Caller Patriots

Roger Stone, a longtime GOP strategist and informal adviser to President Donald Trump, joined Daily Caller’s editorial director Vince Coglianese for an interview, during which he delivered an exclusive message for the Patriots.

Stone received a three-year prison sentence for charges raised during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He is now willing to break his silence after new developments in Gen. Mike Flynn’s case prompted Attorney General William Barr to drop all charges raised against him. (RELATED: DOJ Official Abruptly Withdraws From Michael Flynn Case)

WATCH:

During the full interview, Stone offered a message to Trump about a potential pardon.

“I could have played the role of Michael Cohen, but I chose not to,” he stated. “I refused to lie, which is why I’m facing 40 months in prison.”

You can watch his full public interview here.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Also make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!