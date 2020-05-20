Ford Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19 One Day After Plant Reopens

A Ford assembly plant in Chicago halted some production and send thousands of employees home Tuesday after a worker tested positive for COVID-19, one day after the plant reopened.

The plant reopened Monday with new coronavirus-centered safety provisions that included social distancing reminders outside, temperature checks, and re-configured work stations inside, according to CBS Chicago. The staggering amount of workers sent home was due to the assembly nature of the working environment. (RELATED: ‘Operation Haircut’: Michigan Barbers Defy Lockdown, Offer Haircuts On Capitol Lawn)

“All these people are crowded and on top of each other,” worker Michael Hopper told CBS. “How our jobs are set-up, if one person gets in the hole that would affect the person behind him.”

Hopper said he lost his brother to the coronavirus in early May.

A Ford spokesperson said the company worked to clean every area the infected worker may have been in contact with. Production was expected to resume the night of the infection. (RELATED: CDC Says Coronavirus Not Easily Spread Through Contaminated Surfaces)

“I’m worried right now,” worker Timothy Shy told CBS. “This is the second day, and we are already hearing about this.