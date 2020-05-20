Politics

Mike Pompeo Says He Won’t Be Taking Ethics Advice From Sen. Robert Menendez, Cites Criminal Prosecution

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gives press conference. Screenshot/Fox News
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out Wednesday at Democratic New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez, saying that he wouldn’t take ethics advice from someone who was criminally prosecuted.

Pompeo made the remark during a press conference in response to claims that he had fired Inspector General Steve Linick as retaliation for specific investigations. (RELATED: ‘I’ll Sit Here And Wait’: Brian Mast Demands Name Of One Fallen Service Member Whose Death Doesn’t Justify Soleimani Strike)

WATCH:

Pompeo began by explaining that he had no knowledge of any investigations, arguing that he couldn’t retaliate against something if he didn’t even know that it was happening.

Pompeo then noted that the criticism was coming from Menendez’ office, adding, “I don’t get my ethics guidance from a man who was criminally prosecuted. Case number 15-155.”

Linick was terminated last Friday, and the only reason given by the administration at the time was that President Donald Trump had “lost confidence” in his ability to perform his job.