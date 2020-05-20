Mike Pompeo Says He Won’t Be Taking Ethics Advice From Sen. Robert Menendez, Cites Criminal Prosecution

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out Wednesday at Democratic New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez, saying that he wouldn’t take ethics advice from someone who was criminally prosecuted.

Pompeo made the remark during a press conference in response to claims that he had fired Inspector General Steve Linick as retaliation for specific investigations. (RELATED: ‘I’ll Sit Here And Wait’: Brian Mast Demands Name Of One Fallen Service Member Whose Death Doesn’t Justify Soleimani Strike)

WATCH:

Pompeo began by explaining that he had no knowledge of any investigations, arguing that he couldn’t retaliate against something if he didn’t even know that it was happening.

Pompeo reiterates defense he told the @washingtonpost that he couldn’t have retaliated against Linick for his investigations because he isn’t told about investigations. [worth noting investigations require the asking of questions to subjects, so word often gets out about them] — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) May 20, 2020

Pompeo then noted that the criticism was coming from Menendez’ office, adding, “I don’t get my ethics guidance from a man who was criminally prosecuted. Case number 15-155.”

The main difference from Pompeo’s interview with the Post and this press conference is his barb against Menendez. “This is all coming through the office of Sen. Menendez,” Pompeo said of recent articles. “I don’t get my ethics guidance from a man who was criminally prosecuted.” — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) May 20, 2020

Linick was terminated last Friday, and the only reason given by the administration at the time was that President Donald Trump had “lost confidence” in his ability to perform his job.