Pelosi Says She Was Giving Trump A ‘Dose Of His Own Medicine’ By Calling Him ‘Morbidly Obese’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said she was giving President Donald Trump a “dose of his own medicine” by calling him “morbidly obese.”

At a press conference, Pelosi defended her comments, saying “I didn’t say anything about the president. I gave him a dose of his own medicine,” when asked about her comments about Trump’s weight. “I was only quoting what doctors had said about him and I was being factual in a very sympathetic way.”

The Daily Caller asked Trump about Pelosi’s comments Tuesday to which he responded, “Oh, I don’t respond to her, I think she’s a waste of time.” (RELATED: Trump Snaps On ‘Waste Of Time’ Pelosi Over Obesity Remark, Claims She Has ‘Mental Problems’)

WATCH:

Pelosi on calling President Trump morbidly obese: “I gave him a dose of his own medicine…I was only quoting what doctors had said about him so I was being factual in a very sympathetic way.” pic.twitter.com/dy8D1Z46Ol — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 20, 2020

In an appearance on CNN, Pelosi was asked about Trump’s usage of hydroxychloroquine, to which she responded by saying “He’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group — morbidly obese, they say” Pelosi said to CNN’s Anderson Cooper. (RELATED: Pelosi Calls Trump ‘Morbidly Obese’ On CNN)

Trump has defended his usage of hydroxychloroquine, saying “A lot of good things have come out about the [hydroxychloroquine],” he told reporters gathered in the White House cabinet room Monday. “You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers before you catch it. The front-line workers — many, many are taking it.”