TIME’S UP Chief Operative Donates Max Amount To Joe Biden Amid Tara Reade Allegations: FEC Records 

A chief operative for TIME’S UP Now donated the maximum amount possible to 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign in April, according to Federal Election Commission records.

TIME’S UP Now Chief Strategy and Policy Officer Jennifer Klein donated $4,600 to the former vice president’s campaign on April 22, FEC records show. Klein, who has worked for TIME’S UP Now since April 2019, previously worked under former President Barack Obama and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Klein formerly served as senior adviser on women’s issues for Hillary Clinton’s campaign. She served as deputy and senior adviser in the Office of Global Women’s Issues within the Office of the Secretary at the State Department from 2009 to 2012.

When Hillary Clinton was first lady, Klein was her senior domestic policy adviser, as well as a staff member on the Domestic Policy Council for former President Bill Clinton. (RELATED: The Nation Columnist Defends Joe Biden From Tara Reade: ‘I Would Vote For Joe Biden If He Boiled Babies And Ate Them’)

News of Klein’s donation comes as Biden faces allegations of sexual assault from his former Senate staffer Tara Reade, who accused him in March of kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent. Biden has denied these allegations repeatedly.

Klein’s employer, TIME’S UP Now, is an “independent, nonpartisan, and not-for-profit 501(c)(4) charitable organization” and the parent organization of the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund.

TIME’S UP Now no longer professes any control over the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund operations, according to the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund’s website: “Housed and administered by the National Women’s Law Center Fund, all operations of the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund are completely independent of the TIME’S UP Foundation and TIME’S UP Now.”

This legal defense fund has committed over $10 million to support women who are alleging sexual harassment in their workplaces, but told Reade in February that the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund’s charitable status would be put at risk if it financially supported her as Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

TIME’S UP Now did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

