Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Turns Briefing On Its Head, Demands Answers From The Press

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany ended Friday’s press briefing by demanding answers from the gathered reporters.

McEnany, in response to a question about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, treated the press to a slide show of questions that she said “any good journalist” would want to see answered. (RELATED: ‘Heads Would Explode’: Kayleigh McEnany Says Media Response Would Be Wildly Different If Democrats Were Being Unmasked)

WATCH:

“I laid out a series of questions that any good journalist would want to know about why people were unmasked,” McEnany began, asking whether anyone in the room had followed up on her questions.

“Oh, not a single journalist has posed that question?” she asked, introducing her slides and suggesting that they all consider the answers to her questions over the holiday weekend. “Maybe you’re visual learners and you guys will follow up with journalistic curiosity,” she added.

Her questions were as follows:

Why did the Obama administration use opposition research, funded by a political organization and filled with foreign dirt, to spy on members of the Trump campaign? Why was Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn unmasked by Obama’s chief of staff, Joe Biden, Susan Rice, and others? Why was Flynn’s identity leaked — a criminal act — to the press? Why did the DOJ learn about the FBI’s interest in Flynn’s conversations with the Russian Amb. from a conversation with Obama in the Oval Office? Why did James Clapper, John Brennan, Samantha Power and Susan Rice privately admit under oath that they had no evidence of collusion while saying the opposite publicly?

“It’s a long weekend,” McEnany concluded. “You guys have three days to follow up on those questions and I certainly hope the next time I ask, some hands go up. Because Obama’s spokesperson should be asked those questions, because President Trump’s spokespeople certainly would be.”

With that, McEnany closed her folder and walked out of the briefing room.