Allen West Hospitalized After Motorcycle Accident Near Waco, Texas

Retired Army LTC Allen West was hospitalized Saturday after a motorcycle accident near Waco, Texas.

Angela Graham West, the former Florida congressman’s wife, posted news of the accident on Facebook and announced that she was en route to the hospital. (RELATED: Allen West: 2016 Election Is Referendum On Obama’s Failures)

Additional updates followed via West’s Twitter account as they became available.

Team West here. We are getting more information about this, but right now, we just ask for your prayers and positivity. As we get more information, we will provide updates. #PrayersForAllenhttps://t.co/uw7tMogjEm — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 23, 2020

UPDATE: Team West here with an update. LTC West is now at the hospital and undergoing assessment. As we learn more we will continue to provide updates.https://t.co/LUobBk42lm #PrayersForAllen — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 24, 2020

Law enforcement informed the team that West had been cut off by a car, after which he collided with another motorcycle.

“He was transported by helicopter to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition and undergoing assessment,” West’s team tweeted.

UPDATE: 1/2 According to law enforcement on the scene, a car cut LTC West off, resulting in two motorcycles colliding, one of which was his. He was transported by helicopter to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition and undergoing assessment.#PrayersForAllen — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 24, 2020

The team asked for prayers and promised to provide additional information as soon as possible.

Family and members of Team West are at the hospital, and we will continue to provide updates. We appreciate the support and kind notes and solicit your continued prayers. #PrayersForAllen — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 24, 2020

West is currently campaigning to become Texas’ Republican Party Chairman. He had been returning home from a Saturday morning rally in Dallas when the accident occurred.