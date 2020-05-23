US

Allen West Hospitalized After Motorcycle Accident Near Waco, Texas

Former U.S. Congressman and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Allen West speaks to the press after meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Retired Army LTC Allen West was hospitalized Saturday after a motorcycle accident near Waco, Texas.

Angela Graham West, the former Florida congressman’s wife, posted news of the accident on Facebook and announced that she was en route to the hospital. (RELATED: Allen West: 2016 Election Is Referendum On Obama’s Failures)

Additional updates followed via West’s Twitter account as they became available.

Law enforcement informed the team that West had been cut off by a car, after which he collided with another motorcycle.

“He was transported by helicopter to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition and undergoing assessment,” West’s team tweeted.

The team asked for prayers and promised to provide additional information as soon as possible.

West is currently campaigning to become Texas’ Republican Party Chairman. He had been returning home from a Saturday morning rally in Dallas when the accident occurred.