Tucker Carlson: Mail-In Voting And Ballot Harvesting 'Massively Expands The Potential For Voter Fraud'

Tucker Carlson

Fox News

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief
Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that mail-in voting combined with ballot harvesting could lead to massive voter fraud.

Carlson noted on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that President Donald Trump expressed his opposition to mail-in ballots in a Tuesday tweet that began by vowing, “There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.”

“Now for the first time ever,” Carlson said, “Twitter.com, the company, responded directly to one of the president’s tweets. They inserted a link below this one to declare authoritatively that the tweet was false. ‘Get the facts about mail-in ballots …’ The user is taken to a Twitter news page that declares ‘Trump makes unsubstantiated claim that mail-in voting will lead to voter fraud.’”

“That’s the official story. Voter fraud never happens no matter what and it definitely won’t happen with mail-in voting. You are hearing trusted news anchors tell you that — a lot. And they say it like they know it … That’s a lie and we know it’s a lie. Because fraud via mail-in voting already happens.” (RELATED: Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Mail-In Voting ‘A Scam By Democrats To Steal The Election)

But Carlson says mail-in voting combined with ballot harvesting —where a third party collects the ballots — adds up to a grave threat to democracy.

“Harvesters can go to people’s homes — and they do … They pressure them to vote or to vote the right way, or they help a person read through a ballot while nudging them on who to vote for,” Carlson said.

He suggested it would be easy to buy a blank ballot from a voter, to not seal a ballot in its envelope or to eliminate ballots that “don’t vote the right way. We’re not saying that all of these methods of fraud are equally likely … but the point is this: universal mail-in voting with ballot harvesting massively expands the potential for voter fraud.”

“I don’t care what Twitter tells you, that’s true. It’s obvious. And by the way, it’s been documented … It’s not a theoretical risk. Actual voter fraud has happened despite what they tell you all over the country,” the Daily Caller co-founder said. (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Claims ‘A Lot’ Of Republicans ‘Don’t Want’ Black People To Vote By Mail)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is proposing a $3.6 billion bill to establish mail-in voting — which she has called “Voting at Home.” The Democratic California congresswoman has argued that the method is a way to make voting safer during the coronavirus pandemic and to help the United States Postal Service regain fiscal stability.

The Trump administration is opposed to mass mail-in voting and last Wednesday threatened to withhold federal funds from states that practice it.