Liz Cheney Says Trump Should Stop Tweeting About Scarborough’s Dead Intern

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday said President Donald Trump should stop tweeting about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and the death of one of his former congressional interns.

During a press conference outside of the Capitol, Cheney was asked about Trump’s tweets where he has continued to say there should be an investigation into the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis, who died at the age of 28 due to an apparent head injury while working in Scarborough’s congressional office.

“I do think the president should stop tweeting about Joe Scarborough. I think we’re in the middle of a pandemic. He’s the commander in chief of this nation, and it’s causing great pain to the family of the young woman who died. So I would urge him to stop it,” Cheney said.

“The president should stop tweeting about it,” Cheney added when she was asked if she personally knew Scarborough. (RELATED: Resurfaced Clip Shows MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Joking With Don Imus About Dead Intern)

Twitter has declined to take down Trump’s tweets about Scarborough, however they did place fact-check labels on some of his other tweets. (RELATED: Trump Claims He Has ‘Rattled’ Joe Scarborough With His Tweets)

Trump has stood by his tweets, saying Wednesday on Twitter that “Psycho Joe Scarborough is rattled, not only by his bad ratings but all of the things and facts that are coming out on the internet about opening a Cold Case. He knows what is happening!”