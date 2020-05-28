Tim Kaine Tests Positive For Coronavirus Antibodies

Democratic Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine announced Tursday that he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus antibodies after getting sick in late March.

“We each tested positive for coronavirus antibodies this month,” Kaine said in a statement. “There is still too much uncertainty over what protection antibodies may actually provide. So we will keep following CDC guidelines — hand-washing, mask wearing, social distancing. We encourage others to do so as well.”

Kaine mentioned that he had the flu in late March and that in April, he and his wife thought they both had coronavirus, but did not get tested.

“After Anne got sick, we each talked to our health providers in early April and they thought it possible that we had mild cases of coronavirus. We were both at home in Richmond, working remotely and isolated from others,” Kaine’s statement continued.

Kaine is the second member of the Senate to get coronavirus. Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced in late March. Paul has since tested negative and has said he had no symptoms when infected. (RELATED: Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus — First Known Senator To Test Positive)

At least four congressmen, including Republican Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart and Democratic Utah Rep. Ben McAdams, have tested positive. 20 other congressmen have quarantined over coronavirus fears. (RELATED: Here Are All The Members Of Congress Who Have Self-Quarantined Due To Coronavirus)

No members of Congress currently are infected with the virus.