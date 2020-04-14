Rand Paul Says He Had Zero Symptoms From Coronavirus

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said Monday he had zero symptoms while infected with coronavirus, which he has since recovered from.

“I had no symptoms. Never had a headache. Never had a body ache. Never had a fever. Never had a cough. I didn’t really have any symptoms,” Paul said on Fox & Friends. “In fact, I would have never gone to the hospital had I not — or not to the hospital, I would not have even gone to the doctor’s office had I not known this was about and that I had been traveling so much.”

“They’ve tested people in Iceland where they’ve tested, you know, a large body of the population of Iceland and they found that about 50 percent of the people were positive have no symptoms,” Paul continued.

WATCH:

Paul announced last Tuesday that he has started to volunteer at a local hospital to help those affected by coronavirus, adding that he had recovered from the deadly disease. (RELATED: Rand Paul Volunteers At Local Hospital To Fight Coronavirus)

“I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this!” Paul said in a tweet.

Paul’s office announced March 22 that the senator had tested positive for coronavirus. He was the first known U.S. senator to test positive. Paul notably had part of his lung removed in the fall of 2019 after being assaulted by his Kentucky neighbor back in 2017. He suffered pneumonia as a result of the incident. (RELATED: Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus — First Known Senator To Test Positive)

The Senate is scheduled to be in recess until May 4.