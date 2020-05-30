US

Wife Of Fired Minneapolis Cop Accused Of George Floyd Murder Reportedly Filing For Divorce

A protester holds a sign outside the Florida home of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, in Orlando

REUTERS/Scott Audette

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief
The wife of Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, is reportedly filing for divorce.

Esme Murphy, a reporter and anchor with Minneapolis CBS affiliate WCCO, tweeted Saturday that “Kellie Chauvin, through her attorney wife of former Office Derek Chauvin the former Minneapolis Police Officer charged with murdering #GeorgeFloyd released a statement saying she is devastated by Floyd’s death, sends condolence to his family and is divorcing her husband.”

Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a booking photograph at the Ramsey County Detention Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. May 29, 2020. Ramsey County Detention Center/Handout via REUTERS.

The tweet included a picture of a statement from Chauvin’s representative that reads: “She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death. Her utmost sympathy lies with his family, his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving.”

Hennepin County prosecutor Mike Freeman announced Friday that Chauvin has been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter. (RELATED: Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct On Fire After Officers Evacuate Building Amid George Floyd Riots)

People assist an injured man during a protest outside the Third Police Precinct on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. - Authorities in Minneapolis and its sister city St. Paul got reinforcements from the National Guard on May 28 as they girded for fresh protests and violence over the shocking police killing of a handcuffed black man. Three days after a policeman was filmed holding his knee to George Floyd's neck for more than five minutes until he went limp, outrage continued to spread over the latest example of police mistreatment of African Americans. (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Floyd’s death in police custody has provoked a storm of outrage and riots — not only in Minneapolis but in cities across America.

Maya Santamaria, the former owner of Minneapolis’ El Nuevo Rodeo club, says that both Chauvin and Floyd worked as bouncers — during the same shifts — at her establishment until the end of 2019.

 