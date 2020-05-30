Wife Of Fired Minneapolis Cop Accused Of George Floyd Murder Reportedly Filing For Divorce

The wife of Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, is reportedly filing for divorce.

Esme Murphy, a reporter and anchor with Minneapolis CBS affiliate WCCO, tweeted Saturday that “Kellie Chauvin, through her attorney wife of former Office Derek Chauvin the former Minneapolis Police Officer charged with murdering #GeorgeFloyd released a statement saying she is devastated by Floyd’s death, sends condolence to his family and is divorcing her husband.”

The tweet included a picture of a statement from Chauvin’s representative that reads: “She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death. Her utmost sympathy lies with his family, his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving.”

Hennepin County prosecutor Mike Freeman announced Friday that Chauvin has been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter. (RELATED: Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct On Fire After Officers Evacuate Building Amid George Floyd Riots)

Floyd’s death in police custody has provoked a storm of outrage and riots — not only in Minneapolis but in cities across America.

Maya Santamaria, the former owner of Minneapolis’ El Nuevo Rodeo club, says that both Chauvin and Floyd worked as bouncers — during the same shifts — at her establishment until the end of 2019.