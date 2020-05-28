Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct On Fire After Officers Abandon Building Amid George Floyd Riots

The 3rd Police Precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota was set on fire Thursday evening after police reportedly abandoned the building amid continued protests over George Floyd’s death.

Protests quickly escalated after Floyd, a black man, died Monday while in police custody. Video footage showed an officer stepping on Floyd’s neck as he cried out that he could not breath. Protests began Tuesday following his death and continued to escalate, with buildings being burned to the ground and others being looted.

Townhall reporter Julio Rosas was on the ground Thursday evening and tweeted that officers had abandoned the building. Shortly after, Rosas said rioters managed to break through, but retreated as police set tear gas off in the building. A video shows officers being chased by rioters as they left the area.

WATCH:

????????????: Can’t believe what I’m seeing the Minneapolis police has ABANDONED the 3rd precinct’s building!! Rioters have stormed in the parking lot and are now damaging the building. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 29, 2020

This is the moment when Minneapolis police officers abandoned the 3rd precinct building. Rioters chased them as they left and continued to throw objects at the police vehicles. pic.twitter.com/KoxAAYiUIN — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 29, 2020

Moments later, CNN reported that the 3rd Police Precinct was on fire. CNN also reported that officers had retreated from the building, adding that cheers could be heard from the crowd as the precinct burned.

WATCH: