‘Totally Cool With That’ — Democratic Congressman Says His Office Was Looted, Police Investigating

Democratic Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle said Monday night that his office was “looted” during the riots and looting that have been ongoing since the death of George Floyd.

Boyle sent out a tweet Monday saying his office has contacted the police about the break-in.

“Just learned one of my district offices has been broken into and is currently being looted. We have notified the authorities,” Boyle said on Twitter. “If those who are currently breaking into and looting my office really want our voter registration forms because they’re in such high demand, then I would be totally cool with that,” he continued.

If those who are currently breaking into and looting my office really want our voter registration forms because they’re in such high demand, then I would be totally cool with that. https://t.co/7fsNHmlg3J — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) June 2, 2020

Boyle represents Pennsylvania’s 2nd congressional district, which includes parts of Philadelphia.

This all comes as countless riots and protests have gone on throughout the U.S. over Floyd’s death while in police custody. Stores have continued to be looted and protesters have continued to be arrested, as late as Monday night. (RELATED: President Trump Walks Out Of White House, Holds Up Bible In Front Of St. John’s Church Amid Protests)

President Donald Trump walked out of the front of the White House and across the street Monday to St. John’s Church, which was set on fire by protesters Sunday night.