President Trump Walks Out Of White House, Holds Up Bible In Front Of St. John’s Church Amid Protests

President Donald Trump walked out of the front of the White House and across the street Monday to St. John’s Church, which was set on fire by protesters Sunday night.

The move came just minutes after Trump gave a speech in the Rose Garden of the White House about the riots taking place across the country and about George Floyd’s death, who died while in police custody after an officer put his knee into the back of his neck for over five minutes while he was handcuffed and on the ground.

US President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he gestures, alongside US Attorney General William Barr (L), White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (2nd-L) and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, outside of St John’s Episcopal church across Lafayette Park in Washington, DC on June 1, 2020. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump also had Attorney General William Barr, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany stand in front of the church with him. (RELATED: First Lady Melania Trump Weighs In On George Floyd’s Death, Says There Is ‘No Reason For Violence’ During Protests)

Trump said he would bring in the U.S. military to defend the country if the riots do not stop.