UFC Star Jon Jones Stops Rioters In Albuquerque

UFC star Jon Jones had zero tolerance for Sunday night rioters in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Jones posted an Instagram video early Monday morning of him stopping people with spray paint cans vandalizing the city. Riots and protests have spread across America in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

“Why the f**k are you punk ass teenagers destroying our cities!?? As a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse,” Jones wrote on the Instagram video. You can watch the whole thing below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Good for Jones. We need people in local communities to step up and do the right thing. We don’t have a choice.

Local voices are the strongest when it comes to people listening, and we need people in our communities to help put an end to this.

Also, Jon Jones is one of the last humans on the planet you want to mess with. We’re talking about a human who has been trained to inflict maximum damage on other humans.

In terms of people you would never want to get into a physical altercation with, he’s right at the top of the list. He might not have done what J.R. Smith did, but I wouldn’t want to test him.

Props to him for stepping up, getting involved and helping to keep his city safe.