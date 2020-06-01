REPORT: One Man Killed After National Guard, Louisville Police Return Fire On Crowd

A man was reportedly killed early Monday morning after police officers and the Kentucky National Guard were allegedly shot at while trying to break up protesters. His name was David McAtee, according to local WDRB reporter Lexie Ratterman.



“Last night at around 12 a.m., it is our understanding that the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the Kentucky National Guard were dispatched to 26th and Broadway,” Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on Twitter. “While working to disperse a crowd, LMPD [Louisville Metro Police Department] and the Kentucky National Guard were fired upon.” (RELATED: Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd’s Neck Has History Of Complaints)

“It has been a very difficult four days for our city,” Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad said during a press briefing. “I think it’s very, very clear that many people do not trust the police. That is an issue that we’re going to have to work on and work through for a long time.”

This is David McAtee. The community in the Russell neighborhood called him “Yah Yah.” Family tells me he was shot and killed last night. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/WVollbdkQ5 — Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) June 1, 2020



According to WLKY, it is unclear if David McAtee, the man who reportedly died, was the person who fired at officers and police are currently interviewing witnesses.

“Both LMPD and National Guard members returned fire,” said Conrad.

The city of Louisville was under a “dusk to dawn” curfew Sunday night into Monday morning, according to NBC News. The curfew began at 9 p.m. Sunday night.

This is the fourth day of protests and riots in Louisville after the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was killed March 13 in her own home while police were serving a “no-knock” search warrant. She was a 26-year-old EMT who was working to help coronavirus victims.

Floyd was arrested May 25 by police officers for alleged forgery. A bystander’s video shows an officer pinning Floyd to the ground and putting his knee on Floyd’s neck.