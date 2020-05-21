REPORT: Louisville Police To Change Policy After Woman Was Shot By Police In Her Home, FBI Will Investigate

Louisville, Kentucky Mayor Greg Fischer announced Monday that police policies have changed after the death of Breonna Taylor and the FBI has announced Thursday its own investigation of the case.



The mayor announced that the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) will change the search warrant policy and require all police officers to wear body cameras. The changes come after the death of Breonna Taylor, 26, who was shot in her own home in March by police using a “no-knock” search warrant, CBS news reported. The FBI announced Thursday that due to overwhelming media requests that it is now investigating the case. (RELATED: Man Shoots Waffle House Employee For Telling Him He Needed To Wear A Mask)

Taylor’s family has since filed a lawsuit, obtained by CBS News, accusing the officers of wrongful death, excessive force and gross negligence. The lawsuit also alleges that LMPD officers Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove have prior histories of excessive force and corruption.

LMPD officials told CBS News that officers started shooting after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who shot at them first. The suit claims that police did not identify themselves when entering the apartment and Walker, a licensed gun owner, shot at the officers thinking they were intruders.

Police told WLKY-TV that officers did identify themselves when entering the apartment but the Taylor family has disputed that claim using neighbors as witnesses. The suit also says that Walker and Taylor have no history of drugs or violence.

“This is a step, but we know there needs to be more conversation on the use of these warrants,” said Fischer. Plainclothes units, like the ones that served the warrant at Taylor’s home, will also be required to wear body cameras while serving search warrants.

Due to a number of media requests, FBI Louisville is issuing the following statement. pic.twitter.com/i64rb9DW2z — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) May 21, 2020

Taylor was an EMT working for Jewish Health Hospital and Norton’s Children’s Hospital, according to the lawsuit. She was helping with the coronavirus response in Louisville. “She didn’t deserve what they did to her,” Tamika Palmer, her mother, told CBS, “I was more concerned for her washing her hands than her dying at home.”

Police, according to CBS, said that Jonathan Mattingly, one of the officers that served the search warrant, was shot in the leg by Walker when attempting to enter the home. Walker is now being charged first degree assault and attempted murder of a police officer. Mattingly, Cosgrove and Hankison have been placed on administrative reassignment pending an internal investigation.

Fischer also announced that a new work group made up of community, public safety and criminal justice leaders will explore a process for independent civilian reviews of police disciplinary matters.

LMPD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.