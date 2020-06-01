Rioters Vandalize WWII Memorial, DC Monuments

Several monuments on the National Mall were vandalized Saturday night during protests in Washington, D.C., that turned into riots.

Activists set cars on fire and looted businesses in the nation’s capitol as rioters protested the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, video of the incident shows. The police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged on 3rd degree murder and manslaughter charges.

Photographs from the National Parks Service show that rioters defaced at least three monuments to historical figures in Washington, D.C. including the World War II memorial and the Lincoln Memorial.

Messages on the D.C. memorials say “Ya’ll not tired yet?” and “Do black vets count?” (RELATED: Historic St. John’s Church Set Ablaze In DC As Another Night Of Riots Engulfs Country)

“In the wake of last night’s demonstrations, there are numerous instances of vandalism to sites around the National Mall,” the National Mall account tweeted.

In the wake of last night’s demonstrations, there are numerous instances of vandalism to sites around the National Mall. For generations the Mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for non-violent demonstrations, and we ask individuals to carry on that tradition. pic.twitter.com/LmIHfW2AHj — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) May 31, 2020

“For generations the Mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for non-violent demonstrations, and we ask individuals to carry on that tradition,” the National Mall added in a tweet.

Cleaning graffiti off of the World War II Monument, just 6 days after Memorial Day. pic.twitter.com/NavghZePVk — Bryce Klehm (@BryceKlehm) May 31, 2020

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested at least 18 people for acts of vandalism and destruction took place both Saturday and Sunday in D.C., according to WUSA9. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also placed the city under a curfew until 6 a.m. Monday, the publication reported.

