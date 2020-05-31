Destruction, Vandalism Left In Aftermath Of Washington, DC Riot

What started out as a peaceful demonstration in front of the United States Capitol building turned into violent rioting at Lafayette Square Park in front of the White House Saturday night.

Protests began across the country on Thursday after footage of George Floyd’s arrest and death went viral on May 25. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, leading to his death.

Chauvin has since been fired and charged on 3rd degree murder and manslaughter charges.