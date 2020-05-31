Destruction, Vandalism Left In Aftermath Of Washington, DC Riot

What started out as a peaceful demonstration in front of the United States Capitol building turned into violent rioting at Lafayette Square Park in front of the White House Saturday night.
Protests began across the country on Thursday after footage of George Floyd’s arrest and death went viral on May 25. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, leading to his death.
Chauvin has since been fired and charged on 3rd degree murder and manslaughter charges.
The protests have turned violent in many large cities across the nation. Pictures taken on Sunday morning show the aftermath of riots in D.C.’s Lafayette Square Park. (RELATED: Videos Of Protests Nationwide Show Images Of Chaos, Mass Violence)
Compass Coffee on 17th St. NW and H St. NW. (Photo: Kaylee C. Greenlee for The Daily Caller)
Near Compass Coffee on H St. NW. (Photo: Kaylee C. Greenlee for The Daily Caller)
Teaism on Connecticut Ave. NW. (Photo: Kaylee C. Greenlee for The Daily Caller)
J.P. Morgan Private Bank on the corner of Connecticut Ave. NW and H St. NW. (Photo: Kaylee C. Greenlee for The Daily Caller)
The Hay-Adams Hotel. (Photo: Kaylee C. Greenlee for The Daily Caller)
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute on 16th St. NW. (Photo: Kaylee C. Greenlee for The Daily Caller)
Taken on the corner of 15th St. NW and I St. NW. (Photo: Kaylee C. Greenlee for The Daily Caller)
T-Mobile retail store on the corner of 15th St. NW and H Street. (Photo: Kaylee C. Greenlee for The Daily Caller)
T-Mobile retail store on the corner of 15th St. NW and H Street. (Photo: Kaylee C. Greenlee for The Daily Caller)
H st. NW and 15th St. NW. (Photo: Kaylee C. Greenlee for The Daily Caller)
On the corner of New York Ave. and 14th St. NW. (Photo: Kaylee C. Greenlee for The Daily Caller)
On 15th St. NW between H St. NW and I St. NW. (Photo: Kaylee C. Greenlee for The Daily Caller)
On 15th St. NW between H St. NW and I St. NW. (Photo: Kaylee C. Greenlee for The Daily Caller)
Bay Atlantic University on 15th St. NW. (Photo: Kaylee C. Greenlee for The Daily Caller)
Lafayette Square park from H st. NW. (Photo: Kaylee C. Greenlee for The Daily Caller)
A shopping cart containing the remnants of a fire of of Connecticut Ave. NW and H St. NW. (Photo: Kaylee C. Greenlee for The Daily Caller)
Lafayette Square park from H st. NW. (Photo: Kaylee C. Greenlee for The Daily Caller)
