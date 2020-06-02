‘Their Motives To Me Are Questionable’: Angela Stanton-King Knocks Celebrities For Bailing Out Rioters

Republican Georgia congressional candidate Angela Stanton-King joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the death of George Floyd, the riots, the Blackout Tuesday social media campaign, celebrities bailing out rioters and more.

Stanton-King, a former reality TV star and goddaughter of Alveda King, who is a niece of Martin Luther King Jr., slammed the celebrities who are donating money to bail out the rioters. (RELATED: US Will Designate Antifa As A Terrorist Organization, President Trump Says)

“Why are you raising money to bail out the people that are burning down businesses and destroying our communities?” said Stanton-King. “Why not raise money for the family of George Floyd?”

Stanton-King went on to discuss her thoughts on President Donald Trump’s handling of the rioters and her congressional campaign in Georgia’s 5th district.

WATCH:

