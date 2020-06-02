‘A Complete Embarrassment’: Former Police Officer Brandon Tatum Sounds Off On Antifa And Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin

Former police officer Brandon Tatum joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the death of George Floyd, the recent riots, police brutality and antifa.

“The ideology of this organization is rooted in hatred and violence to perpetuate a narrative of their political views, they’re just as wrong as the KKK,” said Tatum.

He went on to explain why it would benefit law enforcement to have antifa designated as a domestic terrorist organization, which is what President Donald Trump said he would like to do. (RELATED: US Will Designate Antifa As A Terrorist Organization, President Trump Says)

Tatum also said he was “incredibly disappointed, frustrated, upset with that officer” when asked about Derek Chauvin, who was charged with 3rd-degree murder after kneeling on Floyds neck.

“His decorum, the way he acted, his tactics- I mean, I don’t even think there’s anything positive that he did on that video,” Tatum continued. “And as a police officer- I know I’m a former police officer at this point but once you’re a cop, you’re always a cop. And it is a complete embarrassment to the police community. And one action like that, I felt like, has set us back 50 years.”

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

