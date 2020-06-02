Seattle Councilmember Says She Can’t Figure Out Why ‘Looting Bothers People’ When People Are ‘Dying Every Day’

Seattle councilmember Tammy Morales said Monday that she can’t understand “why looting bothers people so much more” than black people “dying every day” at the hands of police.

Morales was speaking at a session of the Seattle council, saying: “What I don’t want to hear is for our constituents to be told to be civil, not to be reactionary, to be told that looting doesn’t solve anything.”

“It does make me wonder and ask the question why looting bothers people so much more than knowing that across the country, black men and women are dying every day, and far too often at the hands of those who are sworn to protect and serve,” she continued. (RELATED: Historic St. John’s Church Set Ablaze In DC As Another Night Of Riots Engulfs Country)

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan took to Twitter Sunday night to blame “white men” for the “violence and destruction” that has plagued American cities from Los Angeles to New York since the death of George Floyd after his arrest by Minneapolis police officers. She was referring to the various nonblack political groups which have allegedly infiltrated otherwise peaceful protests and turned them violent.

“I want to acknowledge that much of the violence and destruction, both here in Seattle and across the country, has been instigated and perpetuated by white men,” she wrote. Durkan said these men “experience the height of privilege and are co-opting peaceful demonstrations.” (RELATED: Owner Of Gutted Minneapolis Shopping Center Tells Governor And Mayor: ‘People Will Uprise Over This’)

Democratic Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle downplayed the significance of looting Monday in a Twitter post that revealed his staff had contacted police about his office being ransacked and robbed.

“Just learned one of my district offices has been broken into and is currently being looted. We have notified the authorities,” Boyle tweeted. “If those who are currently breaking into and looting my office really want our voter registration forms because they’re in such high demand, then I would be totally cool with that.”