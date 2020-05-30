Owner Of Gutted Minneapolis Shopping Mall Tells Governor And Mayor: ‘People Will Uprise Over This’

A man identifying himself as the owner of a destroyed Minneapolis shopping center warned the governor and the city’s mayor Friday that citizens will “uprise” if politicians continue to do nothing but watch the riots and looting.

Twitter user Jack Schneider captured a late-night interview with the business owner. “I almost cannot believe what I just heard,” he tweeted.

I almost cannot believe what I just heard. Wow pic.twitter.com/n0qLH0acL2 — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) May 30, 2020

"What I want to tell people right now is that if the governor and the mayor are not going to take care of this problem — people will. People will uprise over this," he told a reporter from Minneapolis NBC News affiliate KARE that the businesses being destroyed weren't necessarily white-owned.

“Those people living, [who] make their business there: they’re Korean, they’re black people, they’re immigrants. They’ve worked their fuc*ing lives off trying to make this thing happen.” He said the looters have “taken their lives away from them.”