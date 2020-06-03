George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Says ‘Daddy Changed The World’ In Video Sure To Bring Tears To Your Eyes

George Floyd’s daughter knows just how much change her dad sparked across the world after his death.

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who was a friend of Floyd, shared a moving clip of Gianna declaring “daddy changed the world” to his Instagram account Tuesday.

“That’s right Gigi ‘Daddy changed the world,'” Jackson captioned the video. “George Floyd the name of change #justiceforgeorgefloyd #ivehadenough Love to all who have love for all.”

Jackson also shared photos of the moment where he had Gianna on his shoulders. (RELATED: Here Are All The Celebrities Who Marched With Protesters Over The Weekend)

“Don’t worry Twin on my soul I got GiGi,” Jackson captioned the photo. “Know dat. I am my brother’s keeper and I got a lot of brothers. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #ivehadenough Rest Easy Twin.”

Gianna’s mom Roxie Washington spoke Tuesday in front of Minneapolis City Hall with her daughter standing next to her.

“I don’t have a lot to say, because I can’t get my words together right now,” Washington said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “But I wanted everybody to know that this is what those officers took. At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father.”

“He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle,” Washington added. “If there’s a problem she’s having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore.”

Floyd died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. His death sparked protests and riots in cities across America after bystander footage showed former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for roughly nine minutes.

Chauvin has since been charged with murder in the 3rd degree and manslaughter.