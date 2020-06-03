Latest Poll Shows Significant Gains For Biden As Trump’s Trends Downward

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump has been growing larger in the past few months, according to a Monmouth University poll.

The Wednesday poll found that Biden is leading Trump by 11 points. The former Vice President’s lead has been growing over the past few months. He was favored over Trump 48% to 45% in March, 48% to 44% in April, 50% to 41% in May, and is currently leading 52% to 41%.

Biden+11 in Monmouth adds to a growing body of high-quality national polling showing that Biden’s lead has grown quite a but over the last few months

Monmouth trend: Biden+3 in March, +4 in April, +9 in May, +11 now.https://t.co/mFOzyPDMNF — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) June 3, 2020

The poll found that voters trust Biden more than Trump on race relations. Following the death of George Floyd while in police custody, protests escalated into violent riots in many cities.

49% of voters said that race relations will not be a factor in deciding who they vote for, 33% said it would be a major factor and 17% said it would be a minor factor.

When asked about race relations, 52% of respondents expressed confidence in Biden’s ability to handle race relations, compared to 40% who said they have confidence in Trump. Half of voters said that they had no confidence at all in the president’s ability to handle race relations, and 29% said they had no confidence at all in Biden, according to the poll. (RELATED: Trump Trailing Biden As Public Disapproves Of President’s Protest Response, New Poll Shows)

The poll also found that more voters said that they had confidence in Biden to handle recovery following the coronavirus pandemic. 54% were confident in Biden, compared to 47% for the current president. However, of those who had confidence in Trump’s ability, 33% said they had a “great deal” of confidence, while 18% said they had a great deal of confidence in Biden.

“Biden may have issued a multipoint recovery plan for the coronavirus outbreak, but it’s a bit like the proverbial tree falling in an empty forest,” said Monmouth University Polling Institute director Patrick Murray. “Even if you are a Democrat, it’s a little difficult to express your full-throated endorsement of a plan you haven’t heard about.”

The amount of people who reported having an unfavorable opinion of each candidate has generally increased over time, according to the poll. 49% reported having an unfavorable opinion of Trump in March, which increased to 50% in April, 53% in May, and now sits at 57%. For Biden, the people reporting an unfavorable opinion went from 43% in March, to 42% in April, 44% in May, and now are at 49%.

“The results in this release are based on 742 registered voters and have a +/- 3.6 percentage point sampling margin of error,” the poll reads.