Dirk Nowitzki Helps Repair The Damage From Riots In Dallas

Dirk Nowitzki (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/espn/status/1268203393887211520?s=21)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki recently helped clean up Dallas following riots in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

The retired basketball star was spotted cleaning up broken windows, painting bricks and more in the community Tuesday after carnage rocked America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why am I not surprised that Dirk was leading from the front after carnage and chaos gripped America and Dallas?

The dude has always come off as one of the most legit guys in all of sports, and I guess this is just further proof of that fact.

If I’ve said it once, then I’ve said it a million times. America seems to be coming unglued, and people from the world of sports are doing everything they can to help keep it together.

Dallas has had some ugly moments over the past few days. Hopefully, a guy like Dirk can help ease tensions and put an end to the violence.

The carnage needs to end. We need to come together. Burning our country down won’t help anyone. It’ll only make matters worse.

I can promise you that much.

Props to Dirk for getting involved with the community. The world could use a lot more energy like that.