Dirk Nowitzki Helps Repair The Damage From Riots In Dallas

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki recently helped clean up Dallas following riots in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

The retired basketball star was spotted cleaning up broken windows, painting bricks and more in the community Tuesday after carnage rocked America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dirk helping out the community in Deep Ellum ???????????? Along side my cousin (left” and the beauty shop she works for. LETS GOOOO !! ???????????????? @swish41 pic.twitter.com/jCTJPiDCBm — Anissa ???? (@yurfeelings_) June 2, 2020

Talking to a client at work, and I look outside my window and see a really tall man cleaning up the walls from the protest and it’s Dirk. Pretty cool morning view @swish41 pic.twitter.com/Hq8NzqX93n — Jeovanni (@Jeovanni8) June 2, 2020

Dirk Nowitzki, Rick Carlisle and other members of the Dallas Mavericks organization helped board up some windows in Deep Ellum this afternoon. ????: Joseph De Leon. #dallasaf pic.twitter.com/Xsm89ZFsQi — Central Track (@Central_Track) June 3, 2020

Why am I not surprised that Dirk was leading from the front after carnage and chaos gripped America and Dallas?

The dude has always come off as one of the most legit guys in all of sports, and I guess this is just further proof of that fact.

Where are the street and building security cameras, or any other video from the hundreds of cell phones that show who dropped off these bricks? We need to expose who’s really behind the riots. This is in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/uEA9PSRRUu — Ed Seibold ???????? (@edseibold) May 30, 2020

If I’ve said it once, then I’ve said it a million times. America seems to be coming unglued, and people from the world of sports are doing everything they can to help keep it together.

Dallas has had some ugly moments over the past few days. Hopefully, a guy like Dirk can help ease tensions and put an end to the violence.

The carnage needs to end. We need to come together. Burning our country down won’t help anyone. It’ll only make matters worse.

I can promise you that much.

BREAKING: Dallas police go on a full out riot offensive They suit a can of tear gas right into this woman’s car while she was in it Absolutely no F’s are being given right now Everything goes at this point pic.twitter.com/75YaMz3ndi — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 30, 2020

Props to Dirk for getting involved with the community. The world could use a lot more energy like that.