Jeremiah Ellison, Keith Ellison’s Son And Minneapolis City Council Member: ‘We Are Going To Dismantle The Minneapolis Police Department’

Jeremiah Ellison, the son of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Minneapolis city council member, wants to “dismantle the Minneapolis police department” and “dramatically” reform public safety.

‘We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department,” said Ellison in a tweet Thursday. “And when we’re done, we’re not simply gonna glue it back together.” (RELATED: Medical Journal Retracts Study Claiming Hydroxychloroquine Is Dangerous)

He added, “We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response. It’s really past due.”


Ellison’s tweet comes in response to nationwide protests against police brutality that have sparked from the death of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. The city council member landed in controversy Sunday after declaring his official “support for ANTIFA.”


Ellison’s father, Keith Ellison, upgraded the charges Wednesday against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to second degree murder and charged the three other officers involved with aiding and abetting murder.