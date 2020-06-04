Jeremiah Ellison, Keith Ellison’s Son And Minneapolis City Council Member: ‘We Are Going To Dismantle The Minneapolis Police Department’

Jeremiah Ellison, the son of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Minneapolis city council member, wants to “dismantle the Minneapolis police department” and “dramatically” reform public safety.

‘We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department,” said Ellison in a tweet Thursday. “And when we’re done, we’re not simply gonna glue it back together.” (RELATED: Medical Journal Retracts Study Claiming Hydroxychloroquine Is Dangerous)

He added, “We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response. It’s really past due.”

We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. And when we’re done, we’re not simply gonna glue it back together. We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response. It’s really past due. https://t.co/7WIxUL6W79 — Jeremiah Ellison (@jeremiah4north) June 4, 2020



Ellison’s tweet comes in response to nationwide protests against police brutality that have sparked from the death of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. The city council member landed in controversy Sunday after declaring his official “support for ANTIFA.”

I hereby declare, officially, my support for ANTIFA Unless someone can prove to me ANTIFA is behind the burning of black and immigrant owned businesses in my ward, I’ll keep focusing on stopping the white power terrorist THE ARE ACTUALLY ATTACKING US! https://t.co/m6jxtDYmTi — Jeremiah Ellison (@jeremiah4north) May 31, 2020



Ellison’s father, Keith Ellison, upgraded the charges Wednesday against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to second degree murder and charged the three other officers involved with aiding and abetting murder.