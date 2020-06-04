There Are Multi-Tools And Then There Are Leatherman Tools. Here’s Why The Black & Silver Dominates

Whether you are an avid multi- tool collector or you have finally realized the convenience of having 10-20 different tools condensed to fit right into your palm, you’ve likely heard of the Leatherman.

The survivalist brand is not only popular for its commitment to quality and “looking cool” (if that’s something we can measure), it also boasts a rare entrepreneurial story: a commitment to being an American brand.

Founded in 1983, the Leatherman is the invention of a Tim Leatherman, a proud Oregonian who came up with the idea on vacation with his wife. In fact, according to the Leatherman website‘s “Leatherman Difference” page, the Leatherman tool is the result of 8 years of hard work and commitment to the ideals of the American Dream:

When Tim started on the prototype for this new tool, he estimated it’d take him a month. Instead, it took the next three years to build the prototype he envisioned and file for a patent. With the patent application and prototype in hand, he set off to sell his idea. Unfortunately, the companies he approached didn’t bite. Knife companies thought his invention was a tool, and tool companies thought it was a gadget. Neither were interested. For another three and a half years, Tim faced one rejection letter after another. Until he partnered with his college friend, Steve Berliner, and in the spring of 1983, they received their first order for 500 tools from Cabela’s and launched the first Leatherman tool. – Source: Leatherman.com

But as we alluded to earlier, aside from a classic story of entrepreneurial spirit, Leatherman makes knives and tools; really good ones at that!

And after looking in to their product offerings, one tool stuck out to me as being a great value buy: the limited edition version of the Leatherman Wave. The Leatherman wave is Leatherman’s most popular model and for good reason. It’s got practical size, enhanced with tools that lock when opened, for safety.

While its the most popular for its price point and history, this limited edition has a sustainable DLC coating that’s less spotty than the original design.

The Leatherman Wave Silver & Black Edition Is A Limited Edition Design Of A Historic Favorite

The Highlights:

The pliers:

The pliers open by folding the handles in and the beak has been enhanced with small serrations that offer you additional grip. The tip offers precision for removing splinters, bending fishhooks, and other duties that require extreme precision.

The Knife:

Made from stainless steel, the knife stays sharp for a longer period of time. The shape of the blade is suitable for all kinds of cutting jobs- in fact its great for opening packages.

The Wood saw

The solid teeth cover approximately 6.5 cm of the saw blade, and compliment the thin fit. The saw won’t chop down a tree, but its perfect for help with whittling and smaller duties.

File

The file has two sides, one of which has diamond coating perfect for sharpening an axe…but not ideal for knives, while the other side features a standard metal file.

& More

It’s also got a ton of other helpful tools like Scissors, screwdrivers and can openers. With overwhelming positive reviews, you might come away impressed with how helpful it is in specific situations with the right creative mind putting it to work.

Nylon sheath

Learn more about the Leatherman Black & Silver directly at https://www.leatherman.com/black-silver-wave-546.html?

So that’s what I would call a true value tool or knife: the versatility to do it all. And as an Eagle Scout subscribed to the model of “Be Prepared”, versatility is a valuable resource in the world today. Learn more about brands like Leatherman and their commitment to American Manufacturing throughout the month by checking in with dailycaller.com/brightbulb