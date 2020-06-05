Andrew McCarthy Blasts Rosenstein And Talks The Risk Of Over-Charging In The Floyd Case

On the Friday video interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we talk with former federal prosecutor, Fox News contributor and best-selling author of “Ball of Collusion: The Plot to Rig an Election and Destroy a Presidency,” about the testimony of former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and the risks of upping of charges in the George Floyd murder case.

There are also a lot of insights only someone who’s done the job and knows the law can bring to both of these stories.

Listen to the whole show:

Watch the Andrew McCarthy interview:

Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea. Check out their website to gain more energy and improve your life! And don’t forget to enter promo code “Derek” at check out to receive free shipping on your order.