82-Year-Old Attacked For Holding A Trump Sign Gets Emotional When He Receives A Call From Donald Trump Jr.

An 82-year-old Trump supporter who was allegedly assaulted for holding a sign supporting President Donald Trump got a surprise call from the president’s son Friday during the Howie Carr Show on WBSM.

Charlie Chase was holding a Trump signTuesday in Fall River, Massachusetts when 27-year-old Aidan Courtright allegedly stopped his car, got out and walked toward Chase while screaming “Give me the (expletive) sign!” Providence Journal reported. Police said he then took the sign, ripped it in half and threw it down before assaulting Chase.

The suspect then frabbed Chase by his shirt, knocked off his hat and threw him down tot he ground, according to Providence Journal. While Chase was on the ground, the suspect reportedly kicked him in the ribs and legs before he drove away.

Courtright was reportedly arrested Thursday and charged with assault and battery on person over 60, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, civil-rights violation with injury and vandalism of personal property.

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., heard about the incident and tweeted out a request for Chase’s contact information Friday, to which radio host Howie Carr responded that Chase was coming on his show at 4:30 p.m.

@DonaldJTrumpJr He’s going to be on my show today at 4:30pm on @newsmax. DM me and I can share contact info! — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) June 5, 2020

Chase, a retired teacher, was overcome with emotion after hearing Trump Jr. pop up on the call.

“I just wanted to say I saw your story, and I’m sorry you had to go through that,” said Trump Jr. “We really appreciate the support and stuff like that shouldn’t be going on in America, and I just wanted to say thank you for that support. Thank you for your steadfast loyalty, for your service to our country. It means the world to us, and I want to have my team get you to get some extra MAGA swag, hats, gear, flags and everything like that, just to thank you for everything you stand for, my friend.”

“I have to thank you guys,” said an emotional Chase. “You don’t know how much you mean to us. Thank you.”

“I promise you, it’s guys like you that keep us motivated, patriot Americans, and thank you so much for your service to our country,” said Trump Jr. “Your guys are truly a remarkable generation and I wish we had more like you.”

“Well, thank you,” Chase responded. “This will not scare me away. I’m going to be doing this continuously right up until the election.”

Earlier in the call, Chase told Carr that his alleged assailant “looked as scary, ugly and angry” as any “character in a movie” that he had seen, WBSM reported. (RELATED: ‘A Great Day’: Chris Wallace Explains How Newest Jobs Report Could Make Trump’s Reelection Case ‘A Lot Easier’)

“I’ve never seen a face like that in my 82 years,” he said. “It was so scary. I was frozen for a little while.”

During the call, Carr suggested the president’s son have his father send Chase a note.

“I think I got someone,” Trump Jr. said, laughing. “We’ll work on it my friend.”