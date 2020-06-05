Business

Obama-Era Economic Adviser Calls Paul Krugman’s Claim That Trump Fixed Job Numbers Baseless

gettyimages-493571738-594x594

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for the New York Times)

Alec Schemmel Contributor
One of former President Barack Obama’s leading economic advisers said Friday that a theory floated by Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman alleging Trump influenced the Bureau of Labor Statistics is completely baseless.

Krugman said in a tweet that “you can’t completely discount the possibility that they’ve gotten to the BLS,” referring to the latest numbers that say the economy is recovering much faster than expected from the coronavirus pandemic.

Soon after, the former chairman of President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers, Jason Furman, shot back on Twitter, stating that such a theory can be discounted 100%.

“BLS has 2,400 career staff of enormous integrity and one political appointee with no scope to change this number.” Furman added.

Krugman later apologized on Friday for his part in raising such a conspiracy.

The American unemployment rate, which was at its highest level since record keeping began in 1948, saw a drop from 14.7% in April to 13.3% in May, according to FOX News. (RELATED: Labor Department: 1.9 Million New Jobless Claims)

Employers also added 2.5 million jobs last month, according to FOX, setting another record for the biggest monthly increase in new jobs ever.