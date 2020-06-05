‘You Are Something Else’: Trump Chastises PBS Reporter After She Interrupts Him With Questions During Bill Signing

President Donald Trump chastised PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor after she interrupted him during a bill signing Friday at the White House.

Multiple reporters began to ask Trump questions following his speech as he sat down to sign the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act of 2020. Trump repeatedly asked reporters to be quiet as he signed the bill but did answer one question about current unrest in America due to George Floyd’s death.

A male reporter agreed to wait until after Trump signed the bill to ask a question and Alcindor immediately followed up with a question of her own. (RELATED: ‘That’s Enough’: Trump Attacks, Then Cuts Off PBS Reporter During Coronavirus Briefing)

“Ugh, You are something else,” Trump said as he waved her off. Alcindor repeated her question, but was ignored.

Just prior to Trump’s comment to Alcindor, he said that the current country-wide protests going on will be great for many Americans. Trump veered during his response and began to praise the American economy.

“What’s happened to our country and what you now see that’s been happening is the greatest thing that can happen for race relations, for the African-American community, for the Asian-American, for the Hispanic-American community, for women, for everything, because our country is so strong,” Trump said.

“And that’s what my plan is. We’re gonna have the strongest economy in the world.”