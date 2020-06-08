Trump Issues Federal Disaster Declaration As Cristobal Hits Louisiana, Weakens To A Tropical Depression

Cristobal weakened to a tropical depression Monday morning after smashing into Louisiana and other parts of the southern United States on Saturday, bringing with it 50-mph winds and heavy rainfall.

President Donald Trump granted Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’s request for financial assistance to pay for the state’s disaster response on Sunday. Edwards, a Democrat, declared a state of emergency Thursday ahead of the storm’s landfall, prompting many parishes to follow his lead.

“We are continuing to work with our federal partners on those parts of the request that have not been addressed,” Edwards wrote in a tweet Sunday night. “Our citizens have weathered many storms, and I’m certain that they will this time as well.”

Cristobal arrived Saturday afternoon, landing between the Mississippi River and the barrier island resort community of Grand Isle, which was later evacuated, according to NBC News. (RELATED: At Least Two Dead As Tropical Storm Imelda Hits Texas)

The storm’s trajectory takes it inland through Louisiana and Mississippi on its way to Arkansas and eastern Missouri on Monday night and Tuesday before reaching Wisconsin by Wednesday. The storm will continue to weaken through Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday.

???????? Storm surge flooding in Bay St. Louis from Tropical Storm Cristobal. pic.twitter.com/gH22OECvOR — Brantly Keiek (@BrantlyWx) June 7, 2020

???? The end of the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier broke off on Sunday afternoon as gusty winds and storm surge from #Cristobal battered the coast. The missing section of the pier washed ashore about a half-mile west and now rests against the U.S. 90 seawall. ???? Video: City of Biloxi pic.twitter.com/x3636kwKe1 — Brantly Keiek (@BrantlyWx) June 8, 2020

Up to 12 inches of rain could fall in some areas of the South, with storm surges up to five feet, according to some forecasts. The weather service warned that the rain would contribute to rivers flooding on the central Gulf Coast and up into the Mississippi Valley.

“It’s very efficient, very tropical rainfall,” National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said in a Facebook video. “It rains a whole bunch real quick.”

Waterspout spotted off of Gulf Shores, Alabama, as Tropical Storm Cristobal nears U.S. coast. https://t.co/PGVQu7iQMc pic.twitter.com/cOpwZCSelK — ABC News (@ABC) June 7, 2020

Storm surge from TS Cristobal has pushed quite a bit of water on to local highways in lower St. Bernard Parish. Sheriff’s office has now closed roads in the Delacroix and Shell Beach areas. ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/k29Brv46ti — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) June 7, 2020

Surge flooding and strong winds near Mill RD, Gulfport. Bayou Bernard by competition marine. Video by Chook smith via @WLOX Weather App #mswx #Cristobal @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/BK5ddNA2a7 — Eric Jeansonne (@Weatheric) June 8, 2020

