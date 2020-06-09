Trump Campaign Hosts Black Female Business Owners Whose Deli Was Looted During Riots

President Donald Trump’s campaign will host small business owners who were looted in New York’s riots during an episode of “Team Trump Online!” on Tuesday evening.

Valentine Deli owners Mustafa Alsaedi and Lucy Hosley will discuss the rioting, looting and violence that took place in the Bronx with Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson, according to a Trump campaign press release.

The episode will also highlight a GoFundMe campaign for Valentine Deli that has raised $192,100 of its $200,000 goal since it was created June 3.

The women are telling their story amid riots and protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, video of the incident showed. Derek Chauvin, the officer, has been fired and arrested on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

WATCH:

Alsaedi and Hosley will share the story of the night that their store was destroyed, describing how they have seen their fellow Americans join up to help them ring Valentine Deli back to life. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Launches Talk Show Critiquing ‘Fake News’ On ‘The View’)

“There are so many ways to make a change, but not with violence and rioting and destroying people. That has nothing to do with anything,” Alsaedi said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “There are family businesses, kids — there were a lot of families — whose businesses got destroyed.”

Hosley said: “Share the love, you can do a whole lot with love. It’s very important to have around you, the love and respect of people.” (RELATED: ‘Stop Treating Us Like Animals And Thugs’: NY Police Union Boss Demands Respect For Police)

Rioters and looters, while calling to defund the police, have done serious damage to black communities across the country, Pierson said in a statement to the DCNF.

“It was President Trump who stepped in and offered federal resources and put additional manpower on the streets that calmed this chaos,” she added. “He stepped up to protect Americans that were abandoned by their local elected leadership. Democrats have had their chance, in fact decades of chances, and they have failed.”

