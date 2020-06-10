Jon Ossoff wins Georgia senatorial primary

Democratic senatorial candidate Jon Ossoff won Georgia’s primary election to take on Republican Sen. David Perdue in November.

He won with 50.5% of the vote, just barely eclipsing the 50% needed to avoid a runoff, according to polling from The Associated Press and The New York Times.

Ossoff’s emergence onto the political scene came in 2017, when he narrowly lost a special election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in what was at the time the most expensive House race in U.S. history. He lost the race to Republican Karen Handel, who lost her seat in 2018 to Democrat Lucy McBath.

The election has become more competitive in recent months as Democrats view Georgia as a step to taking back the Senate in November. Once a reliably Republican state, it has trended toward the political center as its population has grown. (RELATED: Iowa GOP Rep. Steve King Loses Reelection To Primary Challenger Randy Feenstra)

In Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, consisting of Atlanta’s northern suburbs, Karen Handel won the Republican primary in a landslide and will take on McBath in November.

In addition to these races, a special election for Georgia’s second Senate seat is also slated for November. The race is an open primary, and if no candidate eclipses 50%, the top two candidates will face off in a runoff in January 2021.

